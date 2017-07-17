UK Foreign Office agency says Evangelical Christians in the Global South should “reinterpret” the Bible

A report produced by an executive agency of the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office has argued that Evangelical Christians in the Global South should be expected to “reinterpret” the Bible to make it compatible with LGBT ideology. The recommendations, if implemented, would massively reverse freedom of religion across the globe.

Barnabas Aid is seriously concerned at the implications of the Foreign Office’s involvement in pushing this ideological agenda and the implications this government involvement may have on freedom of religion around the world in the future. Once it is accepted that any ideology can be imposed on those who hold conscientious disagreement with it, a very significant backward step has been taken both in relation to i) Freedom of Religion or Belief and ii) human rights generally. Barnabas Aid has produced an analysis of the proposals and called on the UK Foreign Office to institute an inquiry into Wilton Park, the Foreign Office agency which produced the report.

Read the Barnabas Aid Report